St Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh

Students of Class III to IV of the school took part in a Fancy Dress Competition under the theme “Meri Mati Mera Desh.” The event, held as part of the Hub Activity for Hub No CH2832, took place at GMSSS, Behlana. The competition featured five talented participants from St Anne’s Convent School. The school emerged as the first prize winner in the Category B. Special accolade was awarded to Kimsuk Sangwan from Class IV-B. The event was attended by District Education Officer Bindu Arora.