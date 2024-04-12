St Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh

It was a significant day in the school as while the campus was reverberating with the tone of “Saare jahan se accha”, played by the newly formed school band, chirping of tiny tots in Nursery was also heard as it was their first day in the school. The school band presented incredible performance with very different and difficult techniques and formations like stepping the drums, Tricolour wheel, rowing boat, etc. The students, teachers and management could not stop clapping to appreciate the continuous exhilarating performance by students of classes V to VII. Mentor Joseph Bashir, specially appointed to train the kids, was appreciated and honoured by Rev Father and Sister Principal of the school. In the primary wing, Rev Bishop Ignatius Loyolla Mascarenhas blessed the Nursery kids. A short prayer service was also held to seek the blessings of The Almighty for the new beginning.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.