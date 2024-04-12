St Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh

It was a significant day in the school as while the campus was reverberating with the tone of “Saare jahan se accha”, played by the newly formed school band, chirping of tiny tots in Nursery was also heard as it was their first day in the school. The school band presented incredible performance with very different and difficult techniques and formations like stepping the drums, Tricolour wheel, rowing boat, etc. The students, teachers and management could not stop clapping to appreciate the continuous exhilarating performance by students of classes V to VII. Mentor Joseph Bashir, specially appointed to train the kids, was appreciated and honoured by Rev Father and Sister Principal of the school. In the primary wing, Rev Bishop Ignatius Loyolla Mascarenhas blessed the Nursery kids. A short prayer service was also held to seek the blessings of The Almighty for the new beginning.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata
Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were ...
Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: AAP leader Atishi
Says no senior IAS officer being posted in Delhi, bureaucrat...
DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal
His statement came hours after SAD leader Sikandar Singh Mal...
PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine
To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June
In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore
Sikhs form a 6.2 per cent of the total population in Pakista...