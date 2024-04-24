St Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh

The school conducted Parents’ Orientation Programme in its auditorium. Around 2,000 parents attended the sessions. The resource persons included Sarika Kapila, school counsellor, and Kanwaljit Singh Randhawa, Principal, MGN Public School, Jalandhar. Sarika emphasised on bridging the gaps between parents and children and highlighted the importance of giving quality time to children. She suggested various strategies of effective parenting and apprised the parents of the rules and regulations of the school and the need to inculcate discipline among the students for their holistic growth. Randhawa highlighted the New Education Policy and explained about some changes likely to be introduced in the coming years. Parents were informed about the 5+3+3+4 system, PEN, semester system, etc. A doubt-clearing session was conducted, where both resource persons answered the queries of parents. Principal Sr Sijji Isaac thanked the parents and honoured the resource persons with mementoes and plants.
