St. Anne's Convent School, Chandigarh

In order to celebrate the beautiful relationship of mother and child, school organised Mother’s Day celebration. Enthusiastic mothers were all decked up for the duet competition with their kids. They performed different folk dances ranging from Punjabi, Haryanvi to Rajasthani and participated wholeheartedly in all activities to make the most of their day. Manju Bhardwaj, Principal of PMLSD School, Sector 19 was the guest of honour on the occasion. A health wellness camp was also organised at the school. Vaani Mehta, MBBS MD Obstetrics and Gynecology, fellowship in Reproductive Medicine from Birla Fertility and IVF Center, Sector 8, Chandigarh, was invited. Dr. Vaani Mehta advised the women to be aware of symptoms of cervix and breast cancer. Dr. Vaani also presented a power point presentation to clear the myths associated with painful periods and menstrual hygiene. School Principal Siji, appreciated the role of mothers in the family and society and thanked all mothers who participated in the event. He also thanked Dr. Vaani for enlightening the mothers about various medical problems and presented a memento and token of appreciation to her.

