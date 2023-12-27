St Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh, takes charitable initiatives

The school brought joy to the lives of the underprivileged through their dedicated charitable initiatives this Christmas season. The school’s students, under the guidance of their teachers and school administration, actively participated in various initiatives aimed at making a positive impact on the community. From donation drives to community outreach programmes, students embodied the true essence of Christmas by sharing and caring for those less fortunate. The charitable efforts not only provided tangible assistance to those in need but also imparted a valuable lesson to the students about the importance of empathy and giving back to society.

