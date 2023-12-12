St Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh team wins cricket match

The school won the inaugural match of the 16th Sister Alberta Memorial Cricket Tournament after defeating Chitkara International School. The school posted an impressive total of 190 for 2 in their allotted 20 overs. The batting prowess of Sourish Sanwal (46), Rakshit (89 not out), and Reyansh (20 not out) propelled the school to a commanding position. In response, Chitkara International School struggled to chase down the target, managing to score only 109 for 9 in 20 overs. In the second encounter of the day, St. Xavier School faced off against AKSIPS School in a high-stakes clash. St Xavier School emerged victorious by a convincing margin of 108 runs, underlining their dominance in both batting and bowling departments.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
The decision comes after net immigration was expected to hav...
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end
All elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting
Himachal Pradesh: Rajesh Dharmani, Yadvinder Goma to join Sukhu Cabinet today, one berth still vacant
Oath of Ministers to take place at 5 pm today
Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah’s plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court
Abdullah had sought divorce from estranged wife Payal Abdull...
Sedition case against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for article against PM Modi
The case is based on a complaint filed by BJP’s Yavatmal dis...