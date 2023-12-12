St Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh team wins cricket match

The school won the inaugural match of the 16th Sister Alberta Memorial Cricket Tournament after defeating Chitkara International School. The school posted an impressive total of 190 for 2 in their allotted 20 overs. The batting prowess of Sourish Sanwal (46), Rakshit (89 not out), and Reyansh (20 not out) propelled the school to a commanding position. In response, Chitkara International School struggled to chase down the target, managing to score only 109 for 9 in 20 overs. In the second encounter of the day, St. Xavier School faced off against AKSIPS School in a high-stakes clash. St Xavier School emerged victorious by a convincing margin of 108 runs, underlining their dominance in both batting and bowling departments.

#Cricket