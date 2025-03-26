DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / St Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh

St Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 26, 2025 IST
The school organised the Annual Junior Sports Meet for classes I to V. Students participated in various track and field events, like flat race, sack race, skipping race, picking up the cones, lemon and spoon race, pulling the tail, etc. Principal Sr Siji Issac congratulated the prize winners and emphasised that sports promote physical fitness, healthy lifestyle, team spirit, and leadership qualities among the students. Overall Best Junior Athlete trophies 2024-25 were presented to Gurnoor Kaur of Class V-C and Parit Mor of Class IV-E. The day culminated with cheers and celebrations by the budding athletes.

