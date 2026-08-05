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Home / The School Tribune / St Annes Convent School hosts Bishop Gilbert B. Rego Memorial Interschool Competitions

St Annes Convent School hosts Bishop Gilbert B. Rego Memorial Interschool Competitions

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:05 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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St Annes Convent School, Chandigarh, successfully hosted the Bishop Gilbert B. Rego Memorial Interschool Competitions — LUMORA'26 from July 29 to 31, 2026. The three-day annual fest witnessed the enthusiastic participation of students from over 19 reputed schools across the Tricity, celebrating talent, creativity, innovation, and the spirit of healthy competition. Centred on the theme LUMORA'26: Light of Dawn & New Beginnings and inspired by Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 — Affordable and Clean Energy, the festival encouraged young minds to embrace sustainability through a vibrant blend of cultural, literary, artistic, and technological events. The fest was inaugurated by Rev. Fr. Michael Rexon, who highlighted the importance of co-curricular activities in fostering holistic development. The festival featured an exciting array of competitions, including Rhythms of Change (solo singing), Byte Battle Relay, Drama Spectrum, Folk Pulse to Future Beats (group dance), along with several innovative Information Technology events. The competitions were evaluated by an eminent panel of judges, who were felicitated with mementoes by Rev. Fr. Xavier and Principal Sr. Christy John. The festival concluded with a grand prize distribution ceremony. Infant Jesus Convent School secured the second runners-up trophy. St. Mary's School was declared the first runners-up, and Chitkara International School, Chandigarh emerged as the Overall Champions for their outstanding performance across various events. In his concluding address, Rev. Fr. Xavier congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of all participants.

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