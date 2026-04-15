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Home / The School Tribune / St Anne's Convent School organises orientation programme

St Anne's Convent School organises orientation programme

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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St Anne's Convent School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, organised an orientation programme for parents with the aim of guiding them on effective parenting practices, early identification of special needs and ensuring children's overall well-being. The programme began with a prayer dance followed by a welcome address. The session was conducted by school counsellor Sarika, special educator Gursharan and Dr Veerpal Kaur. Sarika stressed on the importance of spending quality time with children. Parents were encouraged to engage in meaningful conversations and activities with their children to strengthen emotional bonds. She highlighted the need to regulate digital and screen time, advising parents to set clear and consistent limits. In addition, she stressed that parents should avoid comparing their children with others. This was followed by a session conducted by Gursharan, who spoke on the early identification of children with special needs. She explained various signs that parents may observe in their children and underlined the importance of timely intervention. The final session was conducted by a doctor, who focused on children's health and nutrition. The programme concluded on a positive note, with parents expressing appreciation for the valuable insights shared.

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