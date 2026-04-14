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Home / The School Tribune / St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, welcomes new principal

St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, welcomes new principal

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:45 PM Apr 14, 2026 IST
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A special assembly was conducted at St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, to welcome the new principal and also to mark the commencement of the new academic session 2026–27. Students and staff members assembled in the school auditorium with enthusiasm and a spirit of new beginnings. The programme began on a serene and devotional note with lighting of the holy lamp and a graceful prayer dance, followed by the school prayer. A melodious welcome song by the school choir set a warm and positive tone for the session. Students delivered a meaningful speech, highlighting the importance of new opportunities, hard work, and discipline in the coming year. The highlight of the assembly was the warm welcome of the new Principal, Sr Christy John, and the new Vice-Principal, Sr Runo of St Anne’s Congregation. The management, staff, and students extended a warm and heartfelt welcome to the newly appointed principal who has joined with the distinguished record of academic excellence, leadership, and commitment to holistic education. With an extensive background of 24 years of experience in the field of education and a passion for nurturing young minds, Sr Christy John brings a wealth of experience and innovative vision. Sr Christy John addressed the students, motivating them to strive for excellence and uphold the values of the institution. Rev Father John Thatheus also addressed the students, encouraging them to embrace learning with curiosity and dedication. Reverend Fr presented bouquets, cards, and mementoes as a token of respect and gratitude to the new sisters.

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