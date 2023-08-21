St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Independence Day. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Nation first, always first”. The school hosted a special cultural extravaganza featuring captivating performances by students. The chief guest was Dr N Jayasankar, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax. School Manager Rev Father Ambrose D’Souza and Principal Sister Siji Issac were present. The event commenced with the unfurling of the national flag, followed by rendition of the national anthem. The students presented a lively programme that encompassed patriotic poems, soul-stirring songs, and captivating dances.