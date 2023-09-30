St Anne's Convent School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

St John’s High School recently hosted a one-day workshop on building sustainable, inclusive and resilient communities, inspired by Laudato Si’. Four students from St Anne’s Convent School along with Chetna Malhotra, participated. They created an awareness questionnaire based on a case study, emphasising the importance of environmental concerns. The event highlighted the youth’s dedication to addressing environmental challenges.
