St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

International Women’s Day was celebrated by the school. Different activities were organised to promote women’s contribution, gender equality and acknowledging their efforts in society. The staff members wore ‘purple’ colour clothes and gave a vibrant hue to the celebration. Poster making and poem recitation were done in online mode by the students. ‘Thank You’ notes were shared acknowledging women’s contributions. A special assembly was conducted in the school appreciating the lives of woman. Principal Sister Siji addressed the students to respect and acknowledge the love, care and contribution of all the women in their lives. She also appreciated the role of woman employees in the school. Teachers gave a meaningful speech and recited a poem.

