St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

An awareness programme was organised in the school under the Girls India Project. Dr Reema Sircar, gynaecologist and IVF specialist from Indira IVF Center, Chandigarh, addressed the girl students of classes VI to VIII. Students from Government Model High School, Sector 28-C, Chandigarh, also attended the interactive session. The doctor made the students aware of the basic menstrual hygiene and importance of balanced diet. Principal Sister Siji Issac interacted with the students and gave gifts as a token of love to them. Students of the government school appreciated the initiative taken by the Girls India Project and thanked Principal Sr Siji for inviting them to attend the session.

