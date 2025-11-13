DT
Home / The School Tribune / St Anne’s organises annual function ‘Nuovi Orizzonti’

St Anne’s organises annual function ‘Nuovi Orizzonti’

School note

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 13, 2025 IST
St Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh, organised its annual function, ‘Nuovi Orizzonti’. The function started with pious invocation to God with mesmerising prayer dance. The school annual report was presented by ‘Bulletin of Brilliance – Anneans Newsline’. A play, ‘The journey of the soul - From innocence to illumination’ was staged artistically. The growth of a child from birth to school and then falling into evil temptations to redemption was beautifully depicted. The play included dialogues and various dances to bring out the theme perfectly. The chief guest on the first day was Rev Bishop of Simla-Chandigarh Diocese Dr Sahaya Thatheus Thomas and guest of honour was Hari Kallikkat, IAS officer, Chandigarh Administration. On the second day, Diprava Lakra, Finance Secretary, UT, Chandigarh, was the chief guest and Dr Khushpreet Kaur, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (East,) was the guest of honour. The other distinguished guests included Surya Chander Kant, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fathers and Sisters of schools under Simla-Chandigarh Diocese and the principals and teachers of Simla-Chandigarh Tricity schools. Rev Bishop honoured all the Fathers who have completed their 40 years and 25 years of sacred ordination. Also the school toppers of Class X & XII (2024-25) were honoured for their exemplary performances in board exams. A cake-cutting ceremony was held on November 6 to mark the birthday of Rev Bishop. School Manager Fr Robert Fernandez, Principal Sr Siji Issac, teachers, parents and all dignitaries wished Rev Bishop on his special day. The function concluded with a high note of bhangra performance by Anneans.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

