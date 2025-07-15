DT
Home / The School Tribune / St Anne's welcomes Bishop Sahaya Thatheus Thomas

St Anne's welcomes Bishop Sahaya Thatheus Thomas

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jul 15, 2025 IST
St Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh, welcomed Most Rev Bishop Sahaya Thatheus Thomas, the newly appointed Bishop of the Shimla-Chandigarh diocese. The event was graced by the presence of the school Manager Reverend Father Ambrose, Principal Sr Siji, Vice-Principal Sr Regina, Sr Shiny, teachers and students. The bishop was received with a guard of honour band ceremony and a traditional welcome ceremony, which included the lighting of the lamp and a shawl and bouquet presentation. Sr Siji and Fr Ambrose warmly welcomed him and spoke of the joy and blessings his visit brought. Students presented a vibrant cultural programme, including a welcome song, prayer dance, and impressive speeches. In his inspiring address, the bishop encouraged students to grow in faith, love, and service. The programme ended with a vote of thanks by the school pupil leader. It was a memorable day filled with spiritual grace and heartfelt joy.

