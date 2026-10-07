St Francis School, Batala, hosts Feast of St Francis of Assisi

The Feast of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of St Francis School, Batala, was celebrated. The students presented a colourful programme highlighting the life and teachings of St Francis. The Prayer of Peace was recited, inspiring the students to follow St Francis' message of peace, love and compassion. Emphasis was also laid on his love for nature and all living creatures, encouraging students to protect the environment and care for all forms of life. Fr Joseph Lakra, School Manager, spoke about the life and teachings of St Francis and urged the students to imbibe his values. Fr Justin, Principal, congratulated and appreciated the students and teachers for their efforts in making the celebration meaningful and inspiring.

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