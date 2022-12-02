St Joan's Public School, Zirakpur

The school celebrated Red Day. Tiny wonders of the junior wing attired in bold and beautiful red colour spellbound everyone with their remarkable ramp walk. Different categories like Red Prince, Red Princess, Runners up and many others were made. Jasnoor Singh of Level- II was chosen Red Prince, Sargun Kataria of Level II Red Princess and Harsimrat Singh of Level-I, Arushi Rana Level-II, Tanmay Jain and Smridhi of Level -III were adjudged runners-up. Judges Shanta Nayyar, Vini Arora, Gurmeet Kaur, Meenakshi Braria appreciated the efforts of teachers and parents.