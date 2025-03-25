DT
PT
St Joseph School, Ambala

St Joseph School, Ambala

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 25, 2025 IST
The school hosted a delightful Graduation Ceremony to celebrate the promotion of its UKG students to Class I. The event saw the younger LKG students bid a warm farewell to their seniors in a heart-warming celebration of growth and achievement. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial flame, symbolising new beginnings and the pursuit of knowledge. The event was filled with vibrant student performances, including dances and a variety of cultural acts that captivated the audience. Parents were in attendance to witness this proud moment, making it a truly memorable occasion for all.

