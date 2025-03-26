St Joseph School, Ambala

The school organised a memorable farewell party to bid adieu to the students of Class X for the 2024-25 session. The event was filled with emotion, celebration, and the joy of friendship, marking both an end and a new beginning for the outgoing students. The programme began with a traditional lamp-lightening ceremony, symbolising wisdom and hope for the future. A special vote of thanks expressed gratitude for the unforgettable years spent together. One of the most exciting moments of the evening was the catwalk, where the Josephians displayed confidence and elegance as they walked the ramp. Titles were awarded to several students, with the crowning of Puneet as ‘Mr St Joseph’ and Bhumika as ‘Miss St Joseph’. Director Kiran Bannerjee delivered an inspiring message about the importance of etiquette, grooming, and taking responsibility for one’s own path. Deputy Director Ashima Kiran Bannerjee, and Principal Bhavna Chibber shared their blessings and well-wishes for the bright future that lies ahead for the students.