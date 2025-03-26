DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / St Joseph School, Ambala

St Joseph School, Ambala

The school organised a memorable farewell party to bid adieu to the students of Class X for the 2024-25 session. The event was filled with emotion, celebration, and the joy of friendship, marking both an end and a new beginning...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school organised a memorable farewell party to bid adieu to the students of Class X for the 2024-25 session. The event was filled with emotion, celebration, and the joy of friendship, marking both an end and a new beginning for the outgoing students. The programme began with a traditional lamp-lightening ceremony, symbolising wisdom and hope for the future. A special vote of thanks expressed gratitude for the unforgettable years spent together. One of the most exciting moments of the evening was the catwalk, where the Josephians displayed confidence and elegance as they walked the ramp. Titles were awarded to several students, with the crowning of Puneet as ‘Mr St Joseph’ and Bhumika as ‘Miss St Joseph’. Director Kiran Bannerjee delivered an inspiring message about the importance of etiquette, grooming, and taking responsibility for one’s own path. Deputy Director Ashima Kiran Bannerjee, and Principal Bhavna Chibber shared their blessings and well-wishes for the bright future that lies ahead for the students.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper