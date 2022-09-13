St. Joseph school, Ambala

St Joseph school celebrated the 'Teachers Day' with a relishing and pompous celebration at the Barbeque Nation. Senior co-ordinator 'Pooja sharma' from Ambala Branch and acting Principal Simranjeet Kaur Chawla from Lalru Branch got 'out-of the-box ' award. In pre-primary wing, Dolly from Ambala and Neeru from Lalru branch got the 'Best Teacher Award'. In the middle wing, Shivani Chandok from Ambala and Harsimran from the Lalru Branch and in senior wing, Sartia from Ambala and Rajni from Lalru got the Best Teacher Award. Nagender Mohan Pal, Sr accountant also got the best accountant award for his best services. Meenakshi Mehta got life time achievement award for giving her services for 27 years. Director Kiran Bannerjee emphasised on the importance of a teacher in the lives of children.