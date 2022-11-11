St. Joseph School, Ambala

Gurpurb was celebrated with traditional fervour at the school. The celebrations commenced with a prayer. Students disseminated information about the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and were inspired to lead a life like him. Sakhis, poems and speeches were the special features of the celebration. Students and staff to out a procession (Nagar kirtan) to celebrate the occasion. Teachers and students did path from Gutka Sahib with devotion and reverence. Everyone created an atmosphere of spirituality on the school premises. Giving tribute to Guru Nanak Dev ji, langar was served to the students and staff members.
