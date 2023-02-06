St Joseph School, Ambala

School Director Kiran Bannerjee was hounoured by ADGP (Ambala district) Srikant Jadhav during the opening ceremony of "Roti Bank" at SP Office, Ambala city. The Roti Bank is an organisation with the mission of eliminating poverty and hunger from country. The school management had encouraged children to be part of such social services by donating some rotis each day to the needy. The school Director donated Rs 21,000 to the Roti Bank. She promised to donate Rs 21,000 to the Roti Bank every year.
