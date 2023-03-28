St Joseph School, Ambala

The annual prize distribution for sport events was held on the premises. The programme started with the lighting of a lamp by the chief guest. The highlights of the event were demonstrations of tae kwon do, dance and song performances, besides aerobics by Josephians. Winners of sports event were given recognition and awards. The overall trophy was bagged by the Tagore House, which was received by incharge Jasdeep and the vice-incharge Simranjeet Kaur. The dignitaries appreciated the efforts of the participants and encouraged the Josephians with their words of wisdom.
