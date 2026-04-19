St Joseph School, Ambala

An atmosphere of joy and excitement was witnessed on the school campus after the declaration of the Class X Board Examination results. This year too, the students achieved remarkable results — 20 students scored above 90% and 47 students secured between 80 and 90 per cent. Among the meritorious students of the school, Pranav Gora secured the first position with 97.2 per cent marks, Nikita, Dharya and Ananya secured the second position with 95 per cent marks, and Madhav, Arshpreet Singh Gavish and Kanika secured the third position by scoring 94.6 per cent marks. School Director Kiran Banerjee, extended her heartfelt congratulations to all successful students and wished them a bright future.

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