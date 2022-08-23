St Joseph School, Ambala City

Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated on the premises of the school. Baby Aayat Ashima Bannerjee was the special guest on the occasion. The celebration began with the lighting of the traditional lamp by Chief Guest Kulbhushan Sharma (President NISA) and was followed by aspeech and aarti of Lord Krishna. Students of Class II and III showcased their talent through dance performances representing the incarnation of Lord Ivshnu as Krishna. Mahabharat depiction by Srishti, won hearts of the audience. Various dance performances like maharaas and duet dances were presented in the form of a musical dance melody. Tiny tots looked beautiful dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha. The matki phodo event added the cherry to the cake.