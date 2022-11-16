St. Joseph School, Ambala City

To exhibit the art of teachers and students, an Annual Exhibition 2022-23 was held on the premises of the school. The exhibition was inaugurated by chief guest Maha Mandleshwar Geeta Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj. The programme began with a welcome song that was followed by a welcome speech and various cultural programmes including Krishna Leela, Krishna Avatar. The importance of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav was also depicted. The audience was spell bound by a mass PT drill on the Indian map and yoga on roller skates. On one hand, the ISRO depiction attracted the audience, at the other science and maths projects surprised the audience. The tiny Josephians also performed the Cinderella's Act ' and Trash cloud' giving the message to keep India clean.