St. Joseph School, Ambala City

To enhance the knowledge of students regarding career a ' Career Counselling Session' for students of IX and X was organised by the management of the school. Shabani from Canada was the career counsellor of the day. She told the students about the ways to apply for visa in Canada, and higher education over there. Many students asked their questions related to the topic.
