St Joseph School, Ambala City

The school organised its investiture ceremony. A school Cabinet was elected in which head boy, head girl, cultural captain, discipline in charge, sports captain, house captain and their vice-captains were elected. The programme started with the march past of the elected members. Members were honoured with sashes and badges. Then oath was taken by them. Krishna Anand was elected head boy and Priya Gupta head girl. The management congratulated the students and expressed the faith they have in the children. The director gave the message to the students to do their duty with sincerity and always be true to their Institute.

#Ambala