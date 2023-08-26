St Joseph School, Ambala City

Independence Day was celebrated on the premises of the school. The flag hoisting was done by Vice-Principal Bhawna Chhibber, followed by the salute of the parade of different houses to the national flag. The entire campus was decorated with Tricolour balloons. Sheetal gave the speech on the importance of Independence Day. Various competitions like essay writing and painting were held. The management congratulated everyone on the special occasion.
