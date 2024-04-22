St Joseph School, Ambala City

The school celebrated its 34th birthday on its premises. The school was established in 1991 by educationist Kiran Bannerjee, Director of the school. This is the hard work of the director that the school is celebrating its 34th birthday. The main mission of the school in these 34 years was to create a youth of full potential through an extraordinary educational experience. The celebration included poem recitation and speeches etc. The celebration also included cake-cutting ceremony. The cake cutting ceremony was held with little baby Aayat accompanied by principal and staff. The management congratulated everyone on the occasion. Director Kiran Bannerjee reminded the students and the staff to value time, as time and tide wait for no man.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...