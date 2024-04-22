St Joseph School, Ambala City

The school celebrated its 34th birthday on its premises. The school was established in 1991 by educationist Kiran Bannerjee, Director of the school. This is the hard work of the director that the school is celebrating its 34th birthday. The main mission of the school in these 34 years was to create a youth of full potential through an extraordinary educational experience. The celebration included poem recitation and speeches etc. The celebration also included cake-cutting ceremony. The cake cutting ceremony was held with little baby Aayat accompanied by principal and staff. The management congratulated everyone on the occasion. Director Kiran Bannerjee reminded the students and the staff to value time, as time and tide wait for no man.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala