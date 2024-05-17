St Joseph School, Ambala City

Mother’s Day was celebrated on the premises of the school. The programme started with the lighting of auspicious lamp by the director and principal. The mothers were entertained with beautiful dances and melodious songs. The mothers themselves added cherry to the cake by participating in various activities like singing, dancing, cooking without fire and modelling, thereby proving it’s not only the household chores where they show perfection, but on any stage offered to them. By passing various rounds the crown of ‘Best Mom’ was won by Taranpreet Kaur.
