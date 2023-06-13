St Joseph School, Ambala City & Surat Manauli

Students of the school at Ambala City and Surat Manauli participated in the Indo-Nepal International Speed and Roller Basketball Championship organised in Kathmandu. In the competition, many schools from India and Nepal participated. From Ambala and Lalru schools students won 11 silver medals and got the trophy for second place. They brought laurels to the school and their coach Sahil. The management congratulated the winners and Sahil and praised them for their performance.
