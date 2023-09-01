St Joseph School, Ambala, organises book fair

A book fair was organised by the management on the premises of the school. The organiser of the book fair was Learning Tree from Delhi under Scholar Hub Publication. Various books, like Early Learning Activity, Science and Reference Books, Story Books, Panchtantra, Educational Olympiad, Fiction and Non-fiction, were showcased. Students of Class I to X visited the book fair to explore various books of various subjects.
