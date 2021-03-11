St Joseph School, Lalru

Mother’s Day was celebrated at the school with zeal. The function began with the lighting of the traditional lamp by Director Kiran Bannerjee and Deputy Director Ashima Kiran Bannerjee. Principal Simranjeet Kaur welcomed the guests to the event. An impressive performance by the tiny tots mesmerised the mothers, before they took the centre stage. All mothers participated in different games and competetions, like solo dance, cooking without fire, modelling, singing etc.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Face of Gujarat's Patidar agitation Hardik Patel quits Congress
Attacks the Congress for 'working against national interest'
Supreme Court orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan
Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invokes its extraord...
Protesting Punjab farmers to meet govt panel; CM Mann wants farmers to give them one year to resolve issues
Farmers had announced their decision to start a dharna in Ch...
Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Indrani had been denied bail on multiple occasions by a spec...