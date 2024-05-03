St Joseph School, Lalru

Students of the school won medals in the competitions in Goa. Displaying extraordinary skills and determination, the students secured gold and silver medals in a range of sporting events. The talented athletes from the school clinched a gold medal in both cricket and roller hockey, showcasing their exceptional sporting abilities and teamwork. They won a silver medal in roller basketball. The outstanding performance is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and passion for sports.

