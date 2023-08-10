St Joseph School, Manauli Suart

The investiture ceremony was held at the school to encourage and kindle leadership qualities in young students. The ceremony started by lighting the lamp. Newly formed Council – Head Boy (Manpreet Kumar) and Head Girl (Prabhjot Kaur) along with Sports Captain (Akashdeep Singh) and Vice-Captain (Vishavjeet Singh), House Captains, Vice-House Captains of Rajputana Rifles, Hudson Horses, Gorkhas and Skinners, Discipline In charge (Manmeet Kaur) and Cultural In charge (Mansi Saini) — were honoured by Principal Simranjeet Kaur. The Principal administered the oath of allegiance to the newly appointed Board of Students’ Council, who swore to serve their alma mater with utmost sincerity and to the best of their abilities. The proud parents’ happiness knew no bounds when badges and sashes were conferred on the newly elected Students’ Council.