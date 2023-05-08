St Joseph School, Manauli Surat

Gratitude Day was celebrated at the school. This name was given to Labour Day by Ashima Kiran Bannerjee for showing gratitude and being thankful to all helpers of the society. In the school, the day was celebrated. All the Helping staff and dDrivers were part of the function. Many games, question round, etc were played with them. The students cheered them up. A cake was cut and refreshment was served to them. Mr and Ms Gratitude were also selected. Sachet was given to them. Gift items were presented to them by the management of the school with the message that one should always be honest in their work.