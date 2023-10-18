St Joseph School, Manauli Surat

Students of the school participated in a cricket and taekwondo tournament held at Mohali. Students won three gold medals in taekwondo and nine bronze medals in cricket. Sports captain grabbed silver medal. Students also participated in a roller skating competition held at Mohali and grabbed gold medals in the under-11 and under-14 categories. Coaches of the school Ravinder and Sahil were honoured with trophy by the organisers.
