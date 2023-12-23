St Joseph School, Manauli Surat

The school organised the Annual Sports Meet-2023 on its playground. There was arrangement for the students and parents to sit and enjoy different sports. Different games were organised for pre-Nursery to Class X. Hurdle race, balloon race, tug-of-war, etc, were organised for the primary wing and football, basketball, badminton, roller hockey, cricket, etc, for the middle and secondary wing. Medal ceremony was held in which Deputy Director Ashima Kiran Bannerjee and Principal Simranjeet Kaur Chawla gave away medals to the winners. Refreshment was given to students and parents. Students gave a wonderful singing and dance performance. They also showcased their talent in skating, yoga and taekwondo.
