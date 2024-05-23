St Joseph School, Manauli Surat

The school is proud to announce extraordinary achievements in the CBSE Class X board exams. Leading the pack is Shikha, whose stellar performance secured the highest score of 93%, setting a benchmark for excellence and dedication. Following closely behind, Kritika shines with a remarkable score of 91.2%, showcasing exceptional intellect and diligence. Not far behind, Khushi claims the third position with an impressive 89.4%, demonstrating a strong work ethic and perseverance.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE