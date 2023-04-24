St Joseph School, Manauli Surat, Mohali

A medical check-up camp was organised at the school by the MM College of Medical Science and Research. A team of five medical professionals visited the school to spread awareness about the health set-up and ways of maintaining a healthy life. They conducted a medical check-up of students and medicines were given to those who needed it. The doctors provided an overall report on the students' health. The management of the school expressed gratitude to the team.
