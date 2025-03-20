St Joseph School, Surat-Manauli

The Holi celebration in the school was a vibrant and fun-filled event that promoted cultural awareness, teamwork, and creativity among students. The celebration began with various colourful events, such as making natural colours, creating Holi-themed crafts, and playing with eco-friendly colours. Students participated enthusiastically in these events, showcasing their creativity and teamwork skills. The school also emphasised the cultural significance of Holi, teaching students about its history, mythology, and importance in Indian culture. The Director and Deputy Director’s message was a highlight of the celebration, as it emphasised the importance of family and love. “Love your parents, for they are equal to God. They are the ones who have nurtured and cared for you, and it is our duty to respect and love them,” she said. This message resonated deeply with the students, reminding them of the significance of family and the importance of showing love and respect to their parents. Throughout the celebration, students engaged in team-building activities, such as Holi-themed games, sports, and group dances, promoting unity and friendship.