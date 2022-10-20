St Joseph School, Surat Manauli

An annual exhibition VYOM was organised at the school under the guidance of Deputy Director Ashima Kiran Bannerjee. The Tehsildar from Dera Bassi Kuldeep Singh was the chief guest. he was accompanied by HC Sukhvinder Singh, Reader DDA (Legal) SSP Office, Mohali, Senior Manager Arshad and Principal of Head Branch Amita Sachdeva.The students depicted Char Dham and NASA. Many dance items based on religious theme were performed and songs were sung by students.There were different project rooms for all the subjects. The Hindi Department of the school presented a Kavi Sammelan. Parents were invited to be a part of the event.Even the tiny tots of Kindergarten presented their models beautifully. The chief guests after watching and enjoying the stage show visited NASA in which little astronauts took everyone on a journey to space.