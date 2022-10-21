St Joseph School, Surat Manauli

A graduation ceremony was held on the premises for the students of Class X of 2021-2022 batch for their brilliant performance in the board exams. The ceremony commenced with a welcome song that was sung by students. The students also came up with an impressive dance performance. Deputy Director Ashima Kiran Bannerjee appreciated the efforts of teachers and hard work of the students. Principal Simranjeet Kaur congratulated the pupils for scoring well in the board exams this year.
