St Joseph School, Surat Manauli

The school presented a spectacular carnival on the occasion of Christmas. The carnival commenced with the lightning of the lamp by Principal Simranjeet Kaur. Many stalls were arranged for refreshment and games, Santa Clause and jumping jacks for students. Deputy Director Ashima Kiran Banerjee informed students about the value of sharing. Parents were also invited to the carnival. Fun-filled games like ring and win, Hit the glasses, magic candles, car race and many more were conducted. The entry of Santa Claus took everyone by surprise and was the highlight of the event.