St. Joseph School, Surat Manauli

The school celebrated Guru Nanak Dev jayanti. The function commenced with Nagar Kirtan by the students, Japji Sahib Path and shabad kirtan ‘Sat Guru Nanak pargatiya’. The festival was celebrated by the students with great pride, honour and respect. The spiritual ambience of devotional bhajans and ardaas sparked a religious fervour in air. Students explained the life history of Guru Nanak Dev. The message that teachings of Guru Nanak Dev are of great significance in the modern times too and can help in transforming society was brought forth by presenting poems by the teachers. After the path and shabad kirtan deg parshad was served.