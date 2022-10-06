St Joseph School wins roller basketball championship

As many as 12 students of St Joseph School, Ambala City, won first position in the All- India Roller Basketball Championship, organised by the Roller Basketball Association of Punjab at Shemrock sports arena in Mohali. Many teams from Punjab, Haryana, HP, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Delhi, participated in the championship. Josephians won matches against Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan teams and bagged the gold trophy. With this win they have qualified for the Indo-Nepal Championship. In speed skating, Josephians won one gold, one silver and one bronze medal. The school Principal congratulated coach Sahil and the students.