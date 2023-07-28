St Joseph Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh

A ‘Book Bank’ was devised at the school to pass the study material to the students of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 44 B, Chandigarh. The conscientious efforts of the parents and students proved to be successful. The students donated earnestly. They not only initiated the noble cause but also lent a hand to the students who have an urge to study and perform well in their life. Principal Monica Chawla admired the initiative of the Education Department. More than 1,500 books, which were handed over to the underprivileged students, will certainly facilitate them and their academic requirement partially.