St Joseph Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh

A ‘Book Bank’ was devised at the school to pass the study material to the students of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 44 B, Chandigarh. The conscientious efforts of the parents and students proved to be successful. The students donated earnestly. They not only initiated the noble cause but also lent a hand to the students who have an urge to study and perform well in their life. Principal Monica Chawla admired the initiative of the Education Department. More than 1,500 books, which were handed over to the underprivileged students, will certainly facilitate them and their academic requirement partially.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in Supreme Court on Manipur video
Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...
SC allows ED chief extension till September 15, but asks if all other officers incompetent
Extraordinary situation, Centre tells apex court
Dynasties must quit India: PM
Calls INDIA a ploy to hide misdeeds | Threat to democracy, s...