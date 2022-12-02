St Joseph Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The school organised a field visit at Gandhi Samarak to remember the secrets of Mahatma Gandhi. Students were motivated and infused with the works of Gandhi. Director Paramdeep Grewal emphasised on the importance of Gandhian principles and encouraged them to employ it in their day-to-day life.
